California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,792,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

