California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Financial Contrast

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.62, suggesting that its stock price is 762% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco 6.24% 11.03% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and El Pollo Loco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $426.09 million 1.28 $24.47 million $0.78 19.08

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50

El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.49%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

