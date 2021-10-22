Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

