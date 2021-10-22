Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down to $22.98

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $21.76. Cadence Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,733 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 85.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.