Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

