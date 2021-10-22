Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $535.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Business First Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.