Bunge (NYSE:BG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE BG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 665,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. Bunge has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

