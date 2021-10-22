Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.34

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 13580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.
The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $394,682,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
