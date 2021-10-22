Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.34

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 13580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $394,682,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

