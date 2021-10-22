Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.
BMTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,991. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.