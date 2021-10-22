Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

BMTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,991. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

