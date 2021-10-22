Bryn Mawr Bank Co. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 38,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,991. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

