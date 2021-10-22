Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.40

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 35592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

