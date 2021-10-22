Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$3.50. The firm had revenue of C$54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.54 million.

