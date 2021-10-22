Brokers Offer Predictions for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.