Brokers Issue Forecasts for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -118.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

