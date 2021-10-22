Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $15.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $433.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.43.

ULTA stock opened at $371.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

