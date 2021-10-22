Brokers Issue Forecasts for State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.62.

STT opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $100.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.