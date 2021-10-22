Brokers Issue Forecasts for State Street Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.62.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $100.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 720,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,826,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

