Brokers Issue Forecasts for Otter Tail Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

