Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $167.35

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.77.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

