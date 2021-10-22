Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT at $4.49

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CPPMF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 182,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,509. The stock has a market cap of $647.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

