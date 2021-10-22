Brokerages Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Target Price at $9.17

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 15,310,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,141,008. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $728,265,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $10,322,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $8,441,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.