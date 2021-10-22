Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 473,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417,287. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,472,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.