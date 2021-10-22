Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 473,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417,287. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,472,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

