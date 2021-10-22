Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.08. 6,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,371. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $168.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

