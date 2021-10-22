Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD remained flat at $$19.13 during midday trading on Friday. 2,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

