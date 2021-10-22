Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NRZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,173. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.