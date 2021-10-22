Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $130.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $44.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $268.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FibroGen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 27,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

