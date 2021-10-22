Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $687.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.89 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $666.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Boston Properties stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,956. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

