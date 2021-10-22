Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Avaya reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.