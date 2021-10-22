Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 55.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

