British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,583 ($33.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,655.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,729.96. The company has a market capitalization of £59.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.