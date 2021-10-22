Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.