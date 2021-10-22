Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.