Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of BOX worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

