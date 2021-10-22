Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,159,269. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

