Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $109.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $103.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

