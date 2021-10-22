boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

