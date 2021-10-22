BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €51.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.95 ($71.70).

EPA:BNP opened at €57.59 ($67.75) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.78. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

