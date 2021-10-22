BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.65.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$164.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$164.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

