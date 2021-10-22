Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Capitalization Tops $412,153.76

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $412,153.76 and approximately $918.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00208658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00104630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

