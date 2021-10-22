BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,201. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

