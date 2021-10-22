BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $44,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 666.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

