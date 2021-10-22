BlackRock Inc. Has $43.24 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $43,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% during the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $10,428,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of -53.41. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $733,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 891,863 shares worth $37,730,989. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

