BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $46,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 229,401 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 164,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.