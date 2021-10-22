BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,571,327 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.30% of Velodyne Lidar worth $46,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,795 shares of company stock worth $770,615. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

