Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.