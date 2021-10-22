BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

BJRI stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $842.15 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

