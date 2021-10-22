BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
BJRI stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $842.15 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.
In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
