Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.63 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 46.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $363,498.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $41.39 or 0.00068487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 96.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

