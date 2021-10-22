Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BETZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,585. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

