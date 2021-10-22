Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BETZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,585. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.