Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $8.41 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.05. The stock had a trading volume of 165,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,440. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.