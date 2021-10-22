Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,807 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 593.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

